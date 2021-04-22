U.S. Army DEVCOM Researcher elected ASME Fellow

The U.S. Army’s senior technical expert for Analytics, Dr. Paramsothy Jayakumar, earned an election as the newest Fellow by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as announced by the organization.

