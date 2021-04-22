Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army DEVCOM Researcher elected ASME Fellow

    WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    The U.S. Army’s senior technical expert for Analytics, Dr. Paramsothy Jayakumar, earned an election as the newest Fellow by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as announced by the organization.

