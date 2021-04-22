The U.S. Army’s senior technical expert for Analytics, Dr. Paramsothy Jayakumar, earned an election as the newest Fellow by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as announced by the organization.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6611505
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-ER507-330
|Resolution:
|800x1000
|Size:
|486.04 KB
|Location:
|WARREN, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army DEVCOM Researcher elected ASME Fellow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army DEVCOM Researcher elected ASME Fellow
LEAVE A COMMENT