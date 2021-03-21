Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt Col Mikita Brown takes command

    Lt Col Mikita Brown takes command

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Lt. Col. Mikita Brown took command of the 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 3 during a virtual assumption of command ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 9. (U
    .S. Air Force Photographer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6611425
    VIRIN: 210322-F-PO220-1001
    Resolution: 469x586
    Size: 37.78 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Col Mikita Brown takes command, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    Detachment 3
    ACC
    Beale Air Force Base
    change of command
    605th Test & Evaluation Squadron
    Lt Col Mikita Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT