    Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) An MQ-9 Sea Guardian unmanned maritime surveillance aircraft system flies over Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 21. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:40
    USN
    C3F
    PACFLT
    Commander U.S. 3rd Fleet
    UXSIBP21

