    Ogdensburg Harbor deepening project

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has announced a contract solicitation to deepen the Ogdensburg Harbor, April 22 2021, to modify a 300 foot by 500 foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet.

    USACE announces contract solicitation for Ogdensburg Harbor deepening project

