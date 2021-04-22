The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has announced a contract solicitation to deepen the Ogdensburg Harbor, April 22 2021, to modify a 300 foot by 500 foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet.
|04.22.2021
|04.22.2021 11:05
|6610985
|210422-A-IF251-001
|1125x701
|184.87 KB
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|1
|0
Ogdensburg Harbor deepening project
