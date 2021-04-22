The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has announced a contract solicitation to deepen the Ogdensburg Harbor, April 22 2021, to modify a 300 foot by 500 foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6610985 VIRIN: 210422-A-IF251-001 Resolution: 1125x701 Size: 184.87 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ogdensburg Harbor deepening project, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.