U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) board a C-12 Huron aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The C-12 holds up to 5 passengers and can fly for a maximum of 5.5 hours without refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:52 Photo ID: 6610975 VIRIN: 210421-F-EB151-1073 Resolution: 5716x3811 Size: 9.09 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.