U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) board a C-12 Huron aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The C-12 holds up to 5 passengers and can fly for a maximum of 5.5 hours without refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:52
|Photo ID:
|6610975
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-EB151-1073
|Resolution:
|5716x3811
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
