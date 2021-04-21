C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matt Aanenson, the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy director of operations training and exercises, hands cargo to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kathlynn Varshine, a C-12 pilot assigned to CJTF-HOA, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. CJTF-HOA conducts operations in 12 countries spanning across 2.4 million square miles and 6,189 miles of coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

