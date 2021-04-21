U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matt Aanenson, the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy director of operations training and exercises, hands cargo to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kathlynn Varshine, a C-12 pilot assigned to CJTF-HOA, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. CJTF-HOA conducts operations in 12 countries spanning across 2.4 million square miles and 6,189 miles of coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:52
|Photo ID:
|6610973
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-EB151-1069
|Resolution:
|4817x3211
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
