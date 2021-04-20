MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tim Kinnan takes the physical fitness challenge award from U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Juan Castro, April 20, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/courtesy)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6610954
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-F3887-001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness challenge award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
