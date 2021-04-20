Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness challenge award

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tim Kinnan takes the physical fitness challenge award from U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Juan Castro, April 20, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/courtesy)

    Airmen&rsquo;s physical fitness challenge supports wellness, test preparedness

    health
    ANG
    fitness
    USAF
    COVID

