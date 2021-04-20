MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tim Kinnan takes the physical fitness challenge award from U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Juan Castro, April 20, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/courtesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6610954 VIRIN: 210422-Z-F3887-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.02 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitness challenge award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.