USS San Antonio Arrives At Her Majesty’s Naval Base Devenport For Maintenance And Logistics

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Cmdr. James Irrgang, executive officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio, looks through the ship's "Big Eyes" on the ship's bridge wing, April 18, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

Date Taken: 04.18.2021
Location: PLY, GB