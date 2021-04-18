Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Arrives At Her Majesty’s Naval Base Devenport For Maintenance And Logistics

    PLY, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210418-N-OI940-2001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Cmdr. James Irrgang, executive officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio, looks through the ship's "Big Eyes" on the ship's bridge wing, April 18, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    USN
    USS San Antonio
    IWO ARG
    LPD 17

