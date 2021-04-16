U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Willard, 190th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 crew chief, inspects rudder and aileron operability on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021 flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Operation Copper Arrow gives USAFE – AFAFRICA, NATO and partner nation units a chance to work with diverse air refueling assets across the total force, increasing competency in a variety of mission sets, while also giving supporting Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command units training and exposure to the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:31 Photo ID: 6610630 VIRIN: 210416-F-KY598-1083 Resolution: 5962x3967 Size: 7.59 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.