    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward

    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Willard, 190th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 crew chief, inspects rudder and aileron operability on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021 flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Operation Copper Arrow gives USAFE – AFAFRICA, NATO and partner nation units a chance to work with diverse air refueling assets across the total force, increasing competency in a variety of mission sets, while also giving supporting Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command units training and exposure to the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:31
    VIRIN: 210416-F-KY598-1083
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    refueling
    ANG
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Copper Arrow

