The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center will use the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s motorcycle safety awareness for non-motorcycle-riders training in next month’s Army-wide Motorcycle Safety Awareness Campaign.

Each year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration designates May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. This observance coincides with the beginning of riding season for many Soldiers and also serves as an early kickoff for the critical days of summer.

