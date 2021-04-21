Coast Guard investigates tug boat Don Jaime and deck barge Marilin H reported pier allision and vessel grounding in Culebra, Puerto Rico

The tug boat Don Jaime and the deck barge Marilin H at the Ensenada Honda docking pier in Culebra, Puerto Rico April 21, 2021. Coast Guard marine and facility inspectors are conducting a preliminary assessment part of a marine casualty investigation into a pier allision and grounding incident that reportedly occurred Tuesday afternoon while the vessels were conducting docking maneuvers in Culebra. At this time, the tugboat and barge have been refloated and there are no reports of injuries or of an oil discharge or sheening in the surrounding waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

