Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard investigates tug boat Don Jaime and deck barge Marilin H reported pier allision and vessel grounding in Culebra, Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard investigates tug boat Don Jaime and deck barge Marilin H reported pier allision and vessel grounding in Culebra, Puerto Rico

    CULEBRA, PUERTO RICO

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The tug boat Don Jaime and the deck barge Marilin H at the Ensenada Honda docking pier in Culebra, Puerto Rico April 21, 2021. Coast Guard marine and facility inspectors are conducting a preliminary assessment part of a marine casualty investigation into a pier allision and grounding incident that reportedly occurred Tuesday afternoon while the vessels were conducting docking maneuvers in Culebra. At this time, the tugboat and barge have been refloated and there are no reports of injuries or of an oil discharge or sheening in the surrounding waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 14:11
    Photo ID: 6609658
    VIRIN: 210421-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: CULEBRA, PR 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard investigates tug boat Don Jaime and deck barge Marilin H reported pier allision and vessel grounding in Culebra, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sector San Juan
    Marine Casualty investigation
    Culebra Island
    Tugboat Don Jaime
    deck barge Marilin H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT