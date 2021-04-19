Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island, Texas

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island crew members seize 216 pounds of marijuana Apr. 20, 2021, in South Padre Island, Texas. Station South Padre Island watchstanders observed four individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel with bales on their backs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Location: US
