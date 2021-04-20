Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC Staff in the Spotlight: IT1 Dan Petrillo

    GREAT LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dan Petrillo, a recruit division commander, poses for a portrait inside the USS Marvin Shields recruit barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6609421
    VIRIN: 210420-N-PL495-1011
    Resolution: 6812x4866
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Staff in the Spotlight: IT1 Dan Petrillo, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    instructor
    IT
    Boot Camp
    recruit
    portrait
    Navy
    training
    Information Systems Technician
    staff spotlight

