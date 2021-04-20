Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dan Petrillo, a recruit division commander, poses for a portrait inside the USS Marvin Shields recruit barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

RTC Staff in the Spotlight: IT1 Dan Petrillo