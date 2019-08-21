Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Housing Ranks Among Best in the Army

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The most recent Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey show that Fort Drum’s positive trend continues as resident responses rank the installation 5th out of 43 in the RCI Family Housing category. The Fort Drum Timbers once again ranked first in its category. The installation’s unaccompanied housing is six points ahead of other like quarters surveyed and is the only winner of the Platinum A List Award for Service Excellence. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

