The most recent Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey show that Fort Drum’s positive trend continues as resident responses rank the installation 5th out of 43 in the RCI Family Housing category. The Fort Drum Timbers once again ranked first in its category. The installation’s unaccompanied housing is six points ahead of other like quarters surveyed and is the only winner of the Platinum A List Award for Service Excellence. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2019 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:26 Photo ID: 6609238 VIRIN: 210421-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 2.57 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Housing Ranks Among Best in the Army, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.