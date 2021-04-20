Coast Guard offloads nearly $20 million in seized cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico

The crew of the Coast Guard Richard Dixon offloaded nearly $20 million in seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan April 20, 2021. A Coast Guard Cutter MH-60 Jayhawk and the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark interdicted a drug trafficking vessel April 18, 2021 in waters north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, which resulted in the apprehension of three smugglers and the seizure of approximately 1,052 pounds of cocaine. The interdiction resulted from multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the DEA Caribbean Division Financial Investigative Team (FIT). (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

