    Faces of Balikatan 21

    PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine Navy Lieutenant Commander Agnes Orbegoso, Naval Combat Engineering Brigade Naval Task Group commander, poses for a photo in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 21, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
    “The best part of this project is that even though there is the pandemic, we are able to complete the mission given to us from higher headquarters. The teamwork among the U.S. and Philippines is important to support each other and work together for this mission. The camaraderie between the U.S. and Philippines has been great and I am grateful that we are helping each other to build this classroom.”

    IMAGE INFO

