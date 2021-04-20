Wolf Pack, mission partners charging runway

Staff Sgt. Edward Figueroa-Rodriguez and Senior Airman D’Andre Daniels, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon wing for routine maintenance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2021. Crew chiefs are responsible for performing preventive, routine and specialized maintenance on aircraft to maintain mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

