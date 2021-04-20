Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack, mission partners charging runway [Image 10 of 11]

    Wolf Pack, mission partners charging runway

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Edward Figueroa-Rodriguez and Senior Airman D’Andre Daniels, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon wing for routine maintenance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2021. Crew chiefs are responsible for performing preventive, routine and specialized maintenance on aircraft to maintain mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 02:41
    Photo ID: 6608966
    VIRIN: 210420-F-SQ280-314
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    This work, Wolf Pack, mission partners charging runway [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Maintenance
    Stampede
    Mission Partners
    Lethality and Readiness
    ReadyAF

