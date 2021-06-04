Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam

Freddie Smith, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) life support investigator, looks at materials collected from an excavated unit during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, April 6, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)

