    Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam

    HA TINH, HA TINH , VIETNAM

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael ONeal 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Freddie Smith, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) life support investigator, looks at materials collected from an excavated unit during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, April 6, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 22:30
    Photo ID: 6608759
    VIRIN: 210406-A-NI330-2161
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 20.97 MB
    Location: HA TINH, HA TINH , VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    21-2VN

