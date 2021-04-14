Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam

Members of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team pose for a group photo during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, April 14, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)

