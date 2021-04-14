Members of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team pose for a group photo during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, April 14, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6608547
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-NI330-1004
|Resolution:
|6367x4245
|Size:
|25.68 MB
|Location:
|HA TINH, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
