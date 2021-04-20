First Army Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Christopher LaBeause, a best warrior competitor from 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, First United States Army, completes the standing power throw as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the First U.S. Army best warrior competition, April 20, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

Date Taken: 04.20.2021