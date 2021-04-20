Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Christopher LaBeause, a best warrior competitor from 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, First United States Army, completes the standing power throw as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the First U.S. Army best warrior competition, April 20, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

