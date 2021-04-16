Soldiers from the seven brigades of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) participated in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis April 17, 2021. MIRC Soldiers participate in a variety of challenges throughout the week to test their capabilities and combat-readiness and help determine who will be named the MIRC’s Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Statum)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6608299
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-BH360-001
|Resolution:
|1281x915
|Size:
|313.85 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT Hand Release Pushup, by SPC Travis Terreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT