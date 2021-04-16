Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT Hand Release Pushup

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Travis Terreo 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Soldiers from the seven brigades of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) participated in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis April 17, 2021. MIRC Soldiers participate in a variety of challenges throughout the week to test their capabilities and combat-readiness and help determine who will be named the MIRC’s Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Statum)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT Hand Release Pushup, by SPC Travis Terreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Human Intelligence

    MIRCBestWarrior2021

