    Oral surgery at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 59th Dental Group's Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery team perform an implant procedure at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 30, 2021. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a type of specialty care offered at the 59th Medical Wing, is used to correct a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries and defects in the head, neck, face, jaws and the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    This work, Oral surgery at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dental
    oral surgery
    59th Medical Wing
    Air Force medicine

