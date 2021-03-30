Oral surgery at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

Members of the 59th Dental Group's Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery team perform an implant procedure at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 30, 2021. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a type of specialty care offered at the 59th Medical Wing, is used to correct a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries and defects in the head, neck, face, jaws and the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

