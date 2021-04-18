Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saluting Medical Laboratory Professionals

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield celebrates National Medical Laboratory Professional Week April 18-24 and salutes our lab staff who play an important role in healthcare.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Winn Army Community Hospital

