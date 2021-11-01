Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brooklyn Native Named Submarine Learning Center Sailor of the Year

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Naval Submarine School

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Dane A. Niles was recognized as the Submarine Learning Center’s 2020 sailor of the year by Capt. Jack Houdeshell, commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician Submarine 1st Class James Preve)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:57
    Photo ID: 6607902
    VIRIN: 210111-N-ZZ999-2610
    Resolution: 3117x4043
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    NETC
    Sailor of the Year
    Submarine
    SLC

