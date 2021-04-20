AAFB Key Spouse Group Paints Tables

U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon (center), 36th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith (right), 36th Operations Group superintendent, speak with a member of the Andersen Air Force Base Key Spouse Group during a base beautification event on AAFB, Guam, April 20, 2021. AAFB leadership, the bases tenant units and private organizations actively create, lead and participate in improving the quality of life on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

