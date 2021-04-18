Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Phoenix deployment ceremony

    Task Force Phoenix deployment ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Phoenix assembles at North Fort Hood, Texas, April 18, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6606677
    VIRIN: 210418-Z-VC646-0023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix deployment ceremony, by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT