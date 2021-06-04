Camp Pendleton: a bison's paradise

A large bison herd roams Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on April 6, 2021. Camp Pendleton was given 14 Plains Bison from the San Diego Zoo from 1973-1979. Today, the bison herd consists of approximately 90 individuals. Along with another herd on Santa Catalina Island, the herd on Camp Pendleton is one of only two wild conservation herds of bison in all of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

