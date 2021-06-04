Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton: a bison's paradise

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A large bison herd roams Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on April 6, 2021. Camp Pendleton was given 14 Plains Bison from the San Diego Zoo from 1973-1979. Today, the bison herd consists of approximately 90 individuals. Along with another herd on Santa Catalina Island, the herd on Camp Pendleton is one of only two wild conservation herds of bison in all of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Camp Pendleton
    Wildlife
    Marines
    Earth Day
    Bison
    MCI-West

