    From siblings to wingmen, a family of service

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by joseph gangemi 

    37th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jez Vandenabeele, left, Airman 1st Class Autum Vandenabeele, center, and Airman Noah Vandenabeele, right, pose for a photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 18, 2021. The Vandenabeele siblings graduated Basic Military Training just three weeks apart. Jez and Noah will attend technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and Autum will attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Gangemi)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 12:46
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
    TAGS

    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    737 TRG

