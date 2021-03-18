Airman 1st Class Jez Vandenabeele, left, Airman 1st Class Autum Vandenabeele, center, and Airman Noah Vandenabeele, right, pose for a photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 18, 2021. The Vandenabeele siblings graduated Basic Military Training just three weeks apart. Jez and Noah will attend technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and Autum will attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Gangemi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 12:46 Photo ID: 6606069 VIRIN: 210318-F-N1092-001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 103.77 KB Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From siblings to wingmen, a family of service, by joseph gangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.