Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Profiles in Space – A passion for everything space: Staff Sgt. Robert Day

    Profiles in Space – A passion for everything space: Staff Sgt. Robert Day

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Space Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Robert Day, an Army Reserve NCO of 2nd Space Battalion’s communication’s cell, (S6) will be moving on soon to the 347th Training Regiment at Fort Gordon, Georgia, but hopes to make his way back to the 2nd someday. (Courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Day/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6605835
    VIRIN: 210419-A-AI598-059
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 339.39 KB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Profiles in Space – A passion for everything space: Staff Sgt. Robert Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Profiles in Space &ndash; A passion for everything space: Staff Sgt. Robert Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Space Brigade
    SMDC
    2nd Space Battalion
    347th Training Regiment
    SSGT Robert Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT