Col. Glenn Henke, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade recognized Ms. Yong Pok Chang for 30 years of service to the Government of the United States of America. Ms. Chang serves as the management analyst for the 35th ADA.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 23:17
|Photo ID:
|6605117
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-KI441-225
|Resolution:
|5893x3929
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30 years of service to the Government of the United States of America, by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
