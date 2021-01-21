Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 years of service to the Government of the United States of America

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Lopez 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Glenn Henke, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade recognized Ms. Yong Pok Chang for 30 years of service to the Government of the United States of America. Ms. Chang serves as the management analyst for the 35th ADA.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, 30 years of service to the Government of the United States of America, by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

