Coast Guard locates overdue boaters in Baffin Bay, Texas

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews locate two overdue boaters on the shoreline of Baffin Bay April 17, 2021. The boaters stated they had been stranded since noon the prior day after their vessel drifted from them while they were wade fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

