    Coast Guard locates overdue boaters in Baffin Bay, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews locate two overdue boaters on the shoreline of Baffin Bay April 17, 2021. The boaters stated they had been stranded since noon the prior day after their vessel drifted from them while they were wade fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 19:34
    Photo ID: 6604026
    VIRIN: 210417-G-G0208-2001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 437.19 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    rescue
    MH-65 Dolphin
    HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    Baffin Bay
    overdue boaters
    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

