    Community teams up to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Michael Billings, Kansas Training Center battalion executive officer and Hayley Samford, marketing and community outreach associate with the Salina Family Healthcare Center, pose with a sign advertising the COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Kansas National Guard Training Center April 15. The clinic, aimed at making the vaccine more accessible to residents and employees on the west side of town, teamed up with the Kansas Guard because of the ideal location of their facilities.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 11:49
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    This work, Community teams up to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kansas community teams up to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible

    TAGS

    partnerships
    Community Engagement
    vaccine clinic

