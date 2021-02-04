Nutritional fitness for kids important for long term health, well being

The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Nutrition Care team, Staff Sgt. Christopher Gadson and 1st Lt. Rebecca Prince participated in the Fort Polk Child and Youth Services Health Fair at the Siegfried Youth Gym on Apr. 2. Gadson and Prince educated children on the dangers of sugar, the importance of proper nutrition and the best way to fill their plates during meals for optimal performance.

