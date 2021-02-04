Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nutritional fitness for kids important for long term health, well being

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Nutrition Care team, Staff Sgt. Christopher Gadson and 1st Lt. Rebecca Prince participated in the Fort Polk Child and Youth Services Health Fair at the Siegfried Youth Gym on Apr. 2. Gadson and Prince educated children on the dangers of sugar, the importance of proper nutrition and the best way to fill their plates during meals for optimal performance.

    This work, Nutritional fitness for kids important for long term health, well being, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

