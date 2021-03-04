Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier Teaches Kuwaiti Students to Reach for the Stars with Space Presentation

    KUWAIT

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. Allegra Taylor 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldier Maj. Edwin Vasquez, Task Force Spartan Chief of Space and Special Programs, gives a virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics presentation on NASA’s Artemis Space Program to students at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity April 3, 2021, in Kuwait. The presentation hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait was a part of their Every Soldier is an Ambassador Program. ESA aims to strengthen the Kuwaiti public’s relationship with U.S. service members through service members’ contributions of their time, skills, and experiences to their host country. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Allegra Taylor, Deputy PAO, Task Force Spartan)

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Space
    Mars
    Kuwait
    Operation Spartan Shield
    U.S. Embassy Kuwait
    Every Soldier an Ambassador

