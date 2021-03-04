U.S. Army Soldier Maj. Edwin Vasquez, Task Force Spartan Chief of Space and Special Programs, gives a virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics presentation on NASA’s Artemis Space Program to students at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity April 3, 2021, in Kuwait. The presentation hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait was a part of their Every Soldier is an Ambassador Program. ESA aims to strengthen the Kuwaiti public’s relationship with U.S. service members through service members’ contributions of their time, skills, and experiences to their host country. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Allegra Taylor, Deputy PAO, Task Force Spartan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 05:11 Photo ID: 6603525 VIRIN: 210403-A-JN497-883 Resolution: 989x504 Size: 39.46 KB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldier Teaches Kuwaiti Students to Reach for the Stars with Space Presentation, by CPT Allegra Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.