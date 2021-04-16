UxS IBP 21 DV Day

210416-N-NN369-1158 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) U.S. Navy leaders observe a demonstration in the combat information center aboard Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) on Naval Base San Diego, April 16 during the Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21) Distinguished Visitor Day. U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate war fighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas)

