SFC Smith Nathaneil assigned to National Guard, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo By PFC Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6603269
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-NT242-1150
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition 2021, by PFC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
