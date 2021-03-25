Soldiers rekindle love of music through recreational therapy

Spc. Jonathan Rodriquez, a guitar player from the 3rd Infantry Division Band, instructs Cpl. William Cody Liscomb, a member of the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, on how to play the guitar during a lesson on Fort Stewart. The 3rd ID Band has provided volunteers to assist with an eight-week long adaptive reconditioning program to teach guitar as part of the U.S. Army Medical Command’s Army Recovery Care Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Anthony Licata)

