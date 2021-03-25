Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers rekindle love of music through recreational therapy

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Jonathan Rodriquez, a guitar player from the 3rd Infantry Division Band, instructs Cpl. William Cody Liscomb, a member of the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, on how to play the guitar during a lesson on Fort Stewart. The 3rd ID Band has provided volunteers to assist with an eight-week long adaptive reconditioning program to teach guitar as part of the U.S. Army Medical Command’s Army Recovery Care Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Anthony Licata)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:24
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Soldiers rekindle love of music through recreational therapy, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

