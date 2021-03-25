Spc. Jonathan Rodriquez, a guitar player from the 3rd Infantry Division Band, instructs Cpl. William Cody Liscomb, a member of the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, on how to play the guitar during a lesson on Fort Stewart. The 3rd ID Band has provided volunteers to assist with an eight-week long adaptive reconditioning program to teach guitar as part of the U.S. Army Medical Command’s Army Recovery Care Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Anthony Licata)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 13:24
|Photo ID:
|6602559
|VIRIN:
|210325-D-AI640-848
|Resolution:
|400x533
|Size:
|81.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers rekindle love of music through recreational therapy, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
