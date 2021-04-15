Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Visit

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Shelby Burns 

    Army Futures Command

    Gen. Mike Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, visits with Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on April 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by Mrs. Shelby L. Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6602368
    VIRIN: 210415-O-II666-306
    Resolution: 3625x2417
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Visit, by Shelby Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    U.S. Army
    Mark Milley
    U.S. Army Futures Command

