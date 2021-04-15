Gen. Mike Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, visits with Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on April 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by Mrs. Shelby L. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 11:54
|Photo ID:
|6602368
|VIRIN:
|210415-O-II666-306
|Resolution:
|3625x2417
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Visit, by Shelby Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
