    Need Help? Family Advocacy Program is here for you

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Patrick Buffett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Staff members of the Fort Lee Family Advocacy Program set up signage and their annual pinwheel garden display by the front entrance of the Army Community Service facility to mark the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 1. Pictured from left are FAP Specialist LaKetia Jones and New Parent Support Program Specialists Georgette Nelson and Teresa Mitchell. (U.S. Army Photo by Patrick Buffett)

    This work, Need Help? Family Advocacy Program is here for you, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

