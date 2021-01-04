Staff members of the Fort Lee Family Advocacy Program set up signage and their annual pinwheel garden display by the front entrance of the Army Community Service facility to mark the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 1. Pictured from left are FAP Specialist LaKetia Jones and New Parent Support Program Specialists Georgette Nelson and Teresa Mitchell. (U.S. Army Photo by Patrick Buffett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6602101 VIRIN: 210401-A-FL734-979 Resolution: 2400x1487 Size: 3.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Need Help? Family Advocacy Program is here for you, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.