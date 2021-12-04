Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Welcomes First IW Warfare Tactics Instructor Onboard

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210412-N-KJ380-1002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 12, 2021) - Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Dane Nelson, who is attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), recently earned his information warfare (IW) warfare tactics instructor (WTI) designation and patch, becoming CIWT’s first qualified IW WTI on staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

