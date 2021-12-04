CIWT Welcomes First IW Warfare Tactics Instructor Onboard

210412-N-KJ380-1002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 12, 2021) - Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Dane Nelson, who is attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), recently earned his information warfare (IW) warfare tactics instructor (WTI) designation and patch, becoming CIWT’s first qualified IW WTI on staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

