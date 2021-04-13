Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 EAS boosts safety program

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alicia and 1st Lt. Jordan Paecth, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron safety officers, pose for a photo in their flight suits during pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. Safety representatives help ensure agencies within the Air Force maintain the proper safety techniques in the workplace to ensure mission success. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:07
    75 EAS boosts safety program

    safety
    africom
    usafe-afafrica
    435aew

