The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) participated in a ground-breaking ceremony at Osan Air Base, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Apr. 13. Distinguished guests, from left to right: Maj. Shin Soh (51st Wing Chaplain), Col. David Bowlus (Chaplain, Combined Forces Command/ U.S. Forces Korea), Col. Pyo In Tae (Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agent, Ministry of National Defense U.S. Forces Korea Relocation Office), Col. Garrett Cottrell (U.S. Design and Construction Agent-Transformation, FED), Col. Christopher Crary (commander, FED), Command Master Sgt. Justin Apticar (Command Chief, 51st MSG), Col. John Gonzales (commander, 51st Wing), Col. Jonelle Eychner (commander, 51st Mission Support Group), Col. Michael Staples (Engineer, 7th Air Force), Lt. Col. Ryan Walinski (commander, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron), Mr. Kuk Han Kim (CEO, IlKwang Construction), and Dr. Jum Sik Chae (Chief Project Manager, MURO), broke ground, signifying the beginning of the new construction. (U.S. Army photo by Kyongil Yo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6601297 VIRIN: 210413-A-KY938-001 Resolution: 3888x2592 Size: 6.07 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Chapel Ground Breaking, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.