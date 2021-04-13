Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Osan Chapel Ground Breaking

    Osan Chapel Ground Breaking

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) participated in a ground-breaking ceremony at Osan Air Base, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Apr. 13. Distinguished guests, from left to right: Maj. Shin Soh (51st Wing Chaplain), Col. David Bowlus (Chaplain, Combined Forces Command/ U.S. Forces Korea), Col. Pyo In Tae (Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agent, Ministry of National Defense U.S. Forces Korea Relocation Office), Col. Garrett Cottrell (U.S. Design and Construction Agent-Transformation, FED), Col. Christopher Crary (commander, FED), Command Master Sgt. Justin Apticar (Command Chief, 51st MSG), Col. John Gonzales (commander, 51st Wing), Col. Jonelle Eychner (commander, 51st Mission Support Group), Col. Michael Staples (Engineer, 7th Air Force), Lt. Col. Ryan Walinski (commander, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron), Mr. Kuk Han Kim (CEO, IlKwang Construction), and Dr. Jum Sik Chae (Chief Project Manager, MURO), broke ground, signifying the beginning of the new construction. (U.S. Army photo by Kyongil Yo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 20:01
    Photo ID: 6601297
    VIRIN: 210413-A-KY938-001
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Chapel Ground Breaking, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Far East District Breaks Ground on new Osan chapel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    OSAN Air Base
    South Korea
    Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT