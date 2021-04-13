Fort Irwin begins Tier 2 COVID-19 vaccinations

Pvt. Lucas McEachran, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, is vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Apr. 13, 2021, at the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., during Tier 2 vaccinations. McEachran, a Fresno, Calif. native, received the vaccine in the first group of individuals to be vaccinated since Fort Irwin transitioned to Tier 2 on April 7. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

