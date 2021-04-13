Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Irwin begins Tier 2 COVID-19 vaccinations

    Fort Irwin begins Tier 2 COVID-19 vaccinations

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Pvt. Lucas McEachran, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, is vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Apr. 13, 2021, at the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., during Tier 2 vaccinations. McEachran, a Fresno, Calif. native, received the vaccine in the first group of individuals to be vaccinated since Fort Irwin transitioned to Tier 2 on April 7. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:13
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Fort Irwin
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine
    MHSVaccine

