BAMC Cancer treatment bell

Seven-year-old Sailor Parker writes her name on a wall sticker after she rang the bell in the Brooke Army Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic April 1, 2021, signifying she won her battle against Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and adolescents, but only happens at a rate of 34 per million in those who are under 20 years of age. (U.S. Army photo by Lori Newman)

