Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAMC Cancer treatment bell

    BAMC Cancer treatment bell

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Lori Newman  

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Seven-year-old Sailor Parker writes her name on a wall sticker after she rang the bell in the Brooke Army Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic April 1, 2021, signifying she won her battle against Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and adolescents, but only happens at a rate of 34 per million in those who are under 20 years of age. (U.S. Army photo by Lori Newman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 15:30
    Photo ID: 6600777
    VIRIN: 210401-A-SR136-1022
    Resolution: 3000x4512
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Cancer treatment bell, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ringing in a bright future: Cancer survivor rings bell signifying treatment end

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Defense Media Activity
    Army
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs
    Regional Health Command – Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT