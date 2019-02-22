Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan Air National Guard recruiters seek to fill critical fields

    Michigan Air National Guard recruiters seek to fill critical fields

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Janea Cook, production recruiter, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB), stand with an enlistee, at the SANGB, Michigan, February 2019. The Michigan National Guard recruits quality residents from local communities and is essential to maintain a force with the accession of a steady flow of applicants, which is essential to maintain a force with the proper skills. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2019
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6600486
    VIRIN: 190221-Z-LI010-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Air National Guard recruiters seek to fill critical fields, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan Air National Guard recruiters seek to fill critical fields

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    recruiting
    Michigan Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT