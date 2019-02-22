U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Janea Cook, production recruiter, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB), stand with an enlistee, at the SANGB, Michigan, February 2019. The Michigan National Guard recruits quality residents from local communities and is essential to maintain a force with the accession of a steady flow of applicants, which is essential to maintain a force with the proper skills. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6600486
|VIRIN:
|190221-Z-LI010-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Air National Guard recruiters seek to fill critical fields, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan Air National Guard recruiters seek to fill critical fields
LEAVE A COMMENT