Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ohio Recruiter Returns Home to Change Lives

    Ohio Recruiter Returns Home to Change Lives

    CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Dietrick 

    Navy Recruiting District Ohio

    CINCINNATI, Ohio (April 15, 2021) - Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Marlin Flanders poses in the North College Hill Talent Acquisition Station. When he was presented with the opportunity to return to his hometown of Cincinnati, he jumped at it and took full advantage. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Dietrick/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 12:50
    Photo ID: 6600477
    VIRIN: 210415-N-VJ282-002
    Resolution: 3402x3024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Recruiter Returns Home to Change Lives, by CPO Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio Recruiter Returns Home to Change Lives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Recruiter
    NTAG Ohio River Valley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT