Ohio Recruiter Returns Home to Change Lives

CINCINNATI, Ohio (April 15, 2021) - Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Marlin Flanders poses in the North College Hill Talent Acquisition Station. When he was presented with the opportunity to return to his hometown of Cincinnati, he jumped at it and took full advantage. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Dietrick/Released)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US