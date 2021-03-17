Nurse practitioner gives back to Baumholder Military Community

Diana Bluthardt, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder’s Behavior Health Clinic and medical provider for the Baumholder Military Community’s Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care program, discusses treatment progress with a Soldier, March 17. Bluthardt, the sole psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Baumholder Military Community, served 24 years in uniform which led to her return to the Department of Defense in an effort to give back to Service Members and help treat mental health disorders before they worsen.

