    USU Sports Medicine Researchers Find Surprising Application for Botox

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Uniformed Services University

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Chad Hulsopple, primary care sports medicine fellowship program director at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, injects a patient with botulinum toxin (BoNT-A) to treat chronic exertional compartment syndrome (CECS) at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Virginia, April 8, 2021. BoNT-A injections are commonly used in the sports medicine community to treat several musculoskeletal disorders. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:44
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USU Sports Medicine researchers find surprising application for Botox

    Uniformed Services University

