Lt. Col. (Dr.) Chad Hulsopple, primary care sports medicine fellowship program director at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, injects a patient with botulinum toxin (BoNT-A) to treat chronic exertional compartment syndrome (CECS) at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Virginia, April 8, 2021. BoNT-A injections are commonly used in the sports medicine community to treat several musculoskeletal disorders. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:44 Photo ID: 6599958 VIRIN: 210408-D-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.92 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USU Sports Medicine Researchers Find Surprising Application for Botox, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.