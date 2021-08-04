Lt. Col. (Dr.) Chad Hulsopple, primary care sports medicine fellowship program director at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, injects a patient with botulinum toxin (BoNT-A) to treat chronic exertional compartment syndrome (CECS) at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Virginia, April 8, 2021. BoNT-A injections are commonly used in the sports medicine community to treat several musculoskeletal disorders. (Courtesy Photo)
USU Sports Medicine researchers find surprising application for Botox
