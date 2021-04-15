URUMA CITY, Japan (Apr. 15, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer Robert Helton, left, and his staff meets with Uruma City Heshikiya District Chief Mitsuru Nishishinya, right, in Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 15, 2021. These meetings are held regularly to maintain open communication on issues of mutual interest to the command and city which hosts CFAO's White Beach Naval Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Eisha Furuta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 03:15 Photo ID: 6599797 VIRIN: 210415-N-QY759-0001 Resolution: 4930x3521 Size: 2 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO and Uruma City Heshikiya District Meeting, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.