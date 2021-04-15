URUMA CITY, Japan (Apr. 15, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer Robert Helton, left, and his staff meets with Uruma City Heshikiya District Chief Mitsuru Nishishinya, right, in Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 15, 2021. These meetings are held regularly to maintain open communication on issues of mutual interest to the command and city which hosts CFAO's White Beach Naval Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Eisha Furuta)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6599797
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-QY759-0001
|Resolution:
|4930x3521
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO and Uruma City Heshikiya District Meeting, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT