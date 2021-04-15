Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO and Uruma City Heshikiya District Meeting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    URUMA CITY, Japan (Apr. 15, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer Robert Helton, left, and his staff meets with Uruma City Heshikiya District Chief Mitsuru Nishishinya, right, in Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 15, 2021. These meetings are held regularly to maintain open communication on issues of mutual interest to the command and city which hosts CFAO's White Beach Naval Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Eisha Furuta)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO and Uruma City Heshikiya District Meeting, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    engagement
    Uruma City
    CFAO

