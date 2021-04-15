Meet our MEF: Sgt. Timothy Magaña

U.S. Marine Sgt. Timothy Magaña, the Korea plans chief for III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about his work and family life while living on Okinawa during an interview on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Apr. 15, 2021. Magaña plans III MEF future operations in South Korea and works alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines. He said he is grateful to have the hardworking ROK Marines as partners.



Magaña and his wife, Staff Sgt. Dalila Magaña, staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Alpha Company, 7th Communication Battalion, have two children.



“My wife is my biggest supporter and my best friend. My family is everything to me and drives me to be constantly improving,” said Sgt. Magaña.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

