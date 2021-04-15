Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet our MEF: Sgt. Timothy Magaña

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Timothy Magaña, the Korea plans chief for III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about his work and family life while living on Okinawa during an interview on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Apr. 15, 2021. Magaña plans III MEF future operations in South Korea and works alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines. He said he is grateful to have the hardworking ROK Marines as partners.

    Magaña and his wife, Staff Sgt. Dalila Magaña, staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Alpha Company, 7th Communication Battalion, have two children.

    “My wife is my biggest supporter and my best friend. My family is everything to me and drives me to be constantly improving,” said Sgt. Magaña.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 02:22
    Photo ID: 6599788
    VIRIN: 210415-M-UA901-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marines
    III MEF

